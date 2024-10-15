Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

