Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,576,000.
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance
Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.
About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF
Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
