Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

