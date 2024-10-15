Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $622,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

