Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

