Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after buying an additional 509,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.05. The company has a market cap of $506.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

