TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on X

TMX Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$42.46 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.52 and a 1 year high of C$44.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.