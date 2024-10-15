Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.15 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00008072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.15 billion and approximately $208.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,198,685 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,150,985.9798355 with 2,538,088,884.0495944 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.26485856 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $191,685,339.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

