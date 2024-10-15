Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.69 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00007820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.69 billion and approximately $259.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,361.80 or 1.00164248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,242,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,206,605.686373 with 2,538,143,676.5109468 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.26291732 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $190,442,481.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.