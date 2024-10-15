ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at ToughBuilt Industries

In related news, major shareholder Rochel Soffer purchased 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $68,726.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,926.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $234,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TBLT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.80% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

