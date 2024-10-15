Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,726,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 96.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 219,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 107,787 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 195,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,280. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

