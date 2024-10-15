Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of 322% compared to the average volume of 717 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of LX opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.56.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

