Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 44727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.27.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

