Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.64, but opened at $61.00. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 1,159,584 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

