trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. trivago has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

