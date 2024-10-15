Truist Financial Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $46.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at $25,143,567.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,374,230 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.