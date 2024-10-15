Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 1,135 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Brookfield by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Brookfield by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Brookfield by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

Brookfield stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 821,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

