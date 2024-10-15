Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,401,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. 1,110,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

