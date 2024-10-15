Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.08 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 336,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 156,735 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

