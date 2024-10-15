Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.35 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 553,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

