Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.14. 3,284,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,958. The company has a market cap of $483.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $537.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

