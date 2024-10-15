Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.00. 678,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.