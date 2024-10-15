Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 712 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,036,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market cap of $476.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

