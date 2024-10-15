Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 3,248,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,941. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.