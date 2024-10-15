Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 657,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 728,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

