Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Turnstone Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

TSBX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 47,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,246. Turnstone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

