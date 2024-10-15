TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) PT Raised to $46.00

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TXNM Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 397,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

