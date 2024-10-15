U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 32164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

