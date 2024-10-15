UBS Group Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

