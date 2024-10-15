Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.36. 71,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.33 and its 200-day moving average is $322.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

