Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.31. The stock had a trading volume of 487,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

