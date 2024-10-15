Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 4.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after acquiring an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. 4,480,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.