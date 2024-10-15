Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,830 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Viemed Healthcare worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

VMD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,648. The stock has a market cap of $337.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

