Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $167.67. 830,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.