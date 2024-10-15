Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 505,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

