Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 735,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

