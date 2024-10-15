Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $89.68 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,794 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $89,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

LRGF traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 47,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.