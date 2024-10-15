Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. 7,158,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,370. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.