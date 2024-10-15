Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

QUAL traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. 673,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.