United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

UNFI opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,366.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

