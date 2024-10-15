UNUS SED LEO Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $14.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00009180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,233,148 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,237,378.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.13892468 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $12,746,062.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

