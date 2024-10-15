Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 25521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,302,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,317 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 296,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 996,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

