USDD (USDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $748.64 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $748.64 million and $3.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 748,252,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,706,048 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

