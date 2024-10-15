Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 3.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,524,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.24. 25,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

