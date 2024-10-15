Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VPLS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 11,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,062. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

