Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VPLS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 11,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,062. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
