Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
