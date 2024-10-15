Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 864,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 395,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

