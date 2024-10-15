Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stake Lowered by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 2.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.5 %

VONE traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $265.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

