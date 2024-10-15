Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.0% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP remained flat at $48.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,875. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

