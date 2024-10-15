Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Trimmed by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

